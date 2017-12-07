A Look Back for December 6, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Clarkston students star in upcoming ballet at high school” Clarkston residents were getting ready for the Lake Area Civic Ballet performance of “Nutcracker” at Clarkston High School with Emily Wiggins as Clara, Ashley Shaw as Columbine, and Stephanie Lang as the Snow Queen.

“Reflective addresses from fire department aids rescues” The Independence Township fire stations sold green and white reflective address signs for a year and noted it helps them find homes quickly when time matters most.

“Morin notches two goals in victory against Brighton” Steve Morin assisted the Clarkston Varsity Hockey team in their 4-3 win over Brighton with two goals during the first game of the annual Cranbrook Thanksgiving Tournament. Prior to the game they defeated league foe West Bloomfield, 3-1.

25 years ago – 1992

“The gambler visits township” Country music star Kenny Rogers visited Independence Township to check out Michigan’s first Kenny Rogers Roasters franchise, which was in Independence Town Square at Waldon and Sashabaw roads intersection.

“Raises: three percent” The Independence Township board unanimously approved a three-year contract with Local 2720 for full-time workers of the township. Part of the contract included a 3-percent raise in 1992 (retroactive), a 3-percent raise in 1993, and a 4-percent hike in 1994.

“Mitten drive” Derek Weddle and his sister, Danielle, were collecting hats, socks, mittens, coats and boods to donate to Children’s Village of Oakland County and Lighthouse North.

50 years ago – 1967

“Federal grant could allow library construction to start next week” Plans for a new library to serve Independence Township residents received a boost when notification of a Federal grant for $38,546 to aid construction was received.

“Lake property purchased by County Parks and Recreation” Crooked Lake in Independence Township was purchased by the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission for $1,600 per acre for the 337-acre parcel.

“Girl Scout news” Girl Scout Troop 89 sent several dozen turkeys tray favors to Pontiac General Hospital.