A Look Back for February 28, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“No Child Left Behind legislation hot topic locally” Locals shared their thoughts on the federal government’s implementation of No Child Left Behind Act. Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Al Roberts said the concept behind the act was noble, but disagreed with the manner of implementation.

“Locals compete for Junior Miss title” Clarkston High School students Heather Chojnowski and Sarah Mehaffey were among 22 high school seniors around the state competing for the Michigan Junior Miss title.

“Parting gift” Clarkston Varsity Volleyball Coach Gordie Richardson and his wife, Anne, try out a pair of chairs given to them by the Clarkston Athletic Boosters before their last game of the season.

25 years ago – 1993

“Open space diminishes” Wildlife, traffic, stray balls and open spaces were the top concerns for 40 residents who showed up to the Independence Township Planning Commission’s public hearing for the proposed Morgan Lake Golf Classic.

“A treat for Teddy” Lauren Aldrich, a first-grader at Andersonville Elementary, joined classmates during her class’s “Bear Day” party. The party came after finishing their bear study unit.

“City’s noons may change from sounds of silence” Jennifer Radcliff questioned the Clarkston City Council about the absence of the traditional noon siren in downtown Clarkston. The siren, located at the fire station on Church Street, had been disconnected.

50 years ago – 1968

“Clarkston driver wins new Mustang” Paul Brinich of Clarkston was among 30 young persons around the country who won new cars in Ford Motor Company’s “Safe Driving Incentive Program for Young Americans.” As a first-prize winner, Brinich was awarded a 1968 Mustang hardtop. Nearly 150,000 young people participated in the program.

“Notes on the Orchard” Mr. and Mrs. Robert Baynes, along with their children, went to Cobo Hall to attend the final showing of the Flower and Home display.

“Girl Scouting in Sashabaw neighborhood” Brownie Troop No. 9 delivered books and puzzles to the Children’s Home; books, puzzles and games to Crippled Children’s Home; and Valentine and tray favors to the Pontiac State Hospital.