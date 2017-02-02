A Look Back for February 8, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“CMS band performs at prestigious Midwestern Conference” Sixty-eight students in the Clarkston Middle School Symphonic Band had the honor of performing at the 57th Annual Midwestern Conference on Vocal and Instrumental Music at the University of Michigan.

“Clarkston students named to Fury student board” Clarkston High School seniors Cassidy Black and Amanda Hall were chosen to be part of the Detroit Fury Student Advisory Board for the arena football team.

“Icers maintain poise in victory” The Clarkston Hockey team maintained their poise despite 12 penalties to defeat Birmingham, 3-1, to move 15-3-1 overall and fourth place in the state ranking and remained undefeated in the Oakland Activities Association Division 1.

25 years ago – 1992

“Charter passes by 12 votes” Clarkston voters in large numbers narrowly approved the charter for the cityhood of the Village of Clarkston, 206-194. “I’m glad there was a large turnout. It shows people were paying attention to the issue,” said Village President Sharron Catallo.

“Practice dives” Brisk weather greeted divers on Deer Lake as members of the Search and Rescue Teams of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Division conducted a winter practice session.

“’The Four Freshman’ in tune on mats” Clarkston High School freshman wrestlers Corey Grant, Brett Walter, Armin Michelsen and PJ Vandermeer combined a 8-3-1 record (including six pins) in their individual matches against Brandon, Goodrich and West Bloomfield.

50 years ago – 1967

“Advanced gifts drive for new library moving” In the drive for $100,000 to build a new library in Independence Township, pledges had already been received amounting close to $5,000 before the 4-week drive in February began.

“Wins homemaker award” Clarkston High School senior Priscilla Wice became the school’s 1967 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. She finished first in a written examination making her eligible for state and national scholarship awards.

“Children read earlier with ITA training” Teachers working with Initial Teaching Alphabet were enthusiastic about the way students developed the ability to write.