A Look Back for Jan. 31, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“New leadership changing 52-2 court” Judges Dana Fortinberry and Michael Batchik had new plans for new times at 52-2 District Court including accelerated docketing of domestic violence cases. “We can hopefully save some lives, prevent someone from being hurt and prevent children from being exposed to constant violence in the home,” Fortinberry said.

“Independence Library participates in reading program” For the second year, the Independence Township Library was preparing to participate in the “Everyone’s Reading” program.

“Netters go the distance in league win against Troy” The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team went the distance against Troy as they defeated the Colts in an Oakland Activities Association Division 1 contest, 3-0.

25 years ago – 1993

“Secrets on safety” Beverly French, a community outreach director with Camp Fire-North Oakland Council, took time to instruct children in the Clarkston school district about safety and how to resolve conflict.

“Flag stolen from park – again” The American flag at Depot Park was stolen a few months prior and hadn’t been replaced. It wasn’t the first time such a theft occurred, prompting concern from the Clarkston City Council.

“Dunking David” David Anderson felt like Michael Jordan after completing a slam dunk with help of instructor Mike Stefanski. Anderson was one of 140 second-, third- and fourth-grader learning basketball basics through classes offered through Independence Township Parks and Recreation Department.

50 years ago – 1968

“Gas explosion shatters windows, doors” A gas explosion in a house on 6515 Washington Street moved the building off its foundation, blew windows and doors out, and caused general havoc.

“Local boy named Page” State Representative Loren D. Anderson has announced the appointment of 16-year-old Thomas Wilford of Clarkston as a Legislative Page.

“Notes on the Orchard” It was still Christmas at the Hawkins home on Snowapple Drive. They lost the battle to keep the tree intact but all the lights and decorations remained up in anticipation of their son, David, 30-day furlough from the army.