A Look Back for January 11, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“THAW out this cold winter with the help of Lighthouse Clarkston” Lighthouse Clarkston was coming off a successful holiday season was running the THAW program, which ran until May 31, helped pay utility bills.

“Students carry hopes and wishes into year 2002” Several students from Clarkston High School and Clarkston Middle School talked about their New Year’s hopes including getting better grades and being a better person. “To work harder in school,” said Jessica Parke from the middle school.

“Netters come from behind to defeate Adams” The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team rallied from behind to defeat Rochester Adams, 11-15, 15-7, and 15-10. Megan Gaines had 19 aces for the Lady Wolves.

25 years ago – 1992

“Setting lofty goals” Independence Township resident and Olympic walker Gary Morgan talked to students at the Oakland Technical Center- Northwest campus about setting goals and achieving them.

“Village weighs M-15 option” Various concerns were brought up during a Clarkston Village Council meeting as Mark VanPortfleet, a design engineer for Michigan Department of Transportation, and Margaret Barondess, M-DOT’s cheif archaeologist, discussed putting a traffic light at the intersection of M-15 and Clarkston Road.

“Girls fast off the slopes with 4-0 start” It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team but proved everyone wrong opening the season 4-0 with wins over Rochester Adams, Cranbrook Kingswood, Rochester and Detroit Country Day.

50 years ago – 1967

“Night-time blaze routs family” A fire at 35 Buffalo Street in Clarkston, could have been disastrous if it had not been discovered. It was brought under control on an early Sunday morning. The cause was believed to be started in an electrical outlet.

“Record number enter pageant” Jeanne Shoots, Clarkston’s Junior Miss, would be one of 37 young women participating in the Ninth Annual Michigan Junior Miss Pageant.

“Round the town” The Copeman family spent New Years weekend in Houghton Lake with family and also hunted while they were there.