A Look Back for January 26, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Fife looks back on 20 years” Dan Fife reflected on his 20th year as head coach for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team since returning back to his hometown.

“A big heart for a little girl at North Sashabaw Elementary” Jessica Arndt approached North Sashabaw Elementary Principal Debra Latozas to hold a school-wide clothing drive during the month of January for kids who didn’t have a lot and students responded with tons of donations.

“School board gets flag of honor” During School Board Recognition month, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education received the Flag of Learning and Liberty for their dedication and commitment to promoting public education in Clarkston.

25 years ago – 1992

“Charter vote” Village residents were getting ready to cast their vote regarding Clarkston’s cityhood by voting for or against adopting a charter for the City of the Village of Clarkston. If enough said yes, the village would become a city.

“Cagers lopsidely top Kettering, Imlay City” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team, ranked No. 4 in the state at the time, topped Imlay City, 99-45, and Waterford Kettering, 64-25, to remain undefeated.

“Woman of the Year chosen for her volunteerism” Sharon Scott of Independence Township was selected as Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Clarkston and Waterford. She volunteered through Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, and Lighthouse North.

50 years ago – 1967

“Roger Olney awarded distinguished service trophy” Roger Olney was the first recipient of a new trophy designed to reward Jaycee members for their outstanding service.

“Journalism Club sponsoring Dimes Drive” The Clarkston High School Journalism Club was sponsoring the March of Dimes drive and hoped each class would at leas donate $100 to the organization’s fight against birth defects.

“Time to order cookies” The girls and adults of the Northern Oakland County Girl Scout Council were beginning to take orders for cookies. There were five kinds available: peanut butter patties, sherbet cremes, mint, chocolate and vanilla sandwich cremes and sugared shortbread available for 50 cents.