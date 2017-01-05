A Look Back for January 4, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“New facilities top priority for center” The Independence Township Senior Center was coming off a successful 2001 and was looking forward to 2002. The number one priority was their continued effort to get a new Civic Center built in Independence Township.

“Clarkston Community Schools face challenges, goal to be better” The year of 2001 was a year of accomplishment for Clarkston Community Schools and also a year of pride amidst various challenges. The goal for 2002 was for school officials to make the district better.

“Grapplers win county tourney” Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team defeated Novi by 59 points to win the Oakland County Championship for the first time since 1995 with 274.5 points. They had eight wrestlers place including Joe Wood and Clint DeGain.

25 years ago – 1992

“Leaking, buried gas tanks removed” Two buried gasoline tanks were removed from the corner of Clarkston Road and Main Street after a routine soil sample taken by the Michigan Department of Transportation showed a gasoline leak.

“Information at fingertips of Bailey Lake pupils” With help from Compact Disc Read Only Memory (CD-ROM), the cutting edge of computer technology, four fifth graders at Bailey Lake Elementary were able to quickly complete their report on the Civil War.

“Ex-Wolves help put MSU in motion” Clarkston High School graduates Jenny Davis, Kellee Duty and Kara Kurz were home for the holidays and talking about being on MSU Motion, a group of 15 women from Michigan State University who performed at home Spartans’ basketball and football games.

50 years ago – 1967

“Twice-wounded Marine awarded Bronze Star” Marine Lance Corporal Ned E. Seath, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward N. Seath, received a Bronze Star for courage under fire in Vietnam. Ned had recently been discharged.

“Snow fun” Mary, Karen and Kevin McCann with Rich Mahar took advantage their holiday vacation by enjoying their favorite winter sport – tabaggoning.

“Round the town” George Miller spent Christmas with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Gray, before heading for Demming, New Mexico, where he was digging for University of Michigan as an archaeology major.