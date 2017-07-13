A Look Back for July 12, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Inspired by many, and many inspired by her” Teachers and students touched by Linda Denstaedt, a 34-year teacher and K-12 writing director in Clarkston Community Schools, shared their stories as Denstaedt headed into retirement.

“Churches form partnership to build Habitat home” St. Daniel Catholic Church and Clarkston Community Church formed a financial sponsorship with Daimler-Chrysler Corporation to build a home in Pontiac, spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity of North Oakland.

“Clarkston’s Bergkoetter reminisces about U-M rowing” Brenton Bergkoetter, a 1998 Clarkston High School graduate, helped University of Michigan to a sixth place finish in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association race.

25 years ago – 1992

“Flying high” The Clarkston High School JV and Varsity Cheerleaders were in synchronized flight as they participated in the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Clarkston.

“Schools institute pay-to-play for grades 7-12” Clarkston Community Schools had good news and bad news. They found a way to save interscholastic sports for grades 7-9, but it would be through a pay-to-play program which the board approved 5-2.

“Crowd pleaser” The Independence Township Parks and Recreation float, which featured “Our Future Olympians” captured first place with the judges at the annual Clarkston Fourth of July parade. “Made in America” was the theme for the annual event which brought hundreds to town.

50 years ago – 1967

“Village council adopts new ordinance” Two ordinances were adopted at the Clarkston Village Council meeting. One pertained to the regulation and control of selling model glue to minors. The second dealt with zoning changes within the city.

“Fourth of July parade” Emery Pierce, of Cramlane, was awarded first place for his “strange, wild” vehicle which roamed Main Street. The parade was sponsored by the Volunteer Fire Department.

“Golf tourney winners” The Jaycee Golf Tournament winners in each age category were Larry Parker, Jim Navarre and Lee Booker. The tournament was held at Pine Knob Country Club and had 37 boys participate. The winners moved on to the state tournament in Bridgeport.