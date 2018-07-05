A Look Back for July 4, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Summer season construction slows traffic” Motorists encountered delays on Holcomb Road, including long stretches of one-lane traffic, because of the water main and storm sewer project which included new curbs and pavement.

“Skateboard complaints call for police action” A rash of complaints regarding skateboarders in the downtown area led the Clarkston police chief to draft a revised ordinance to clarify wording to include skateboarding as well as in-line skates and also prohibit skateboarding on structures above ground.

“Clarkston graduate competes in Junior Miss program” Clarkston High School graduate Sarah Mehaffey placed second at the 2003 Michigan Junior Miss Program in Alpena.

25 years ago – 1993

“Principal steps down” Nearly a year after he was hired as principal of Clarkston High School, Jim Goebel rescinded his position for personal reasons.

“Saying goodbye” Four-year-old Michael Jones, of Independence Township, gives his flag to the American Legion commander to properly dispose of the American flag during the cremation ceremony.

“Pupils win grown-up jobs at Clarkston Elementary” For one day, Clarkston Elementary students Lindsey Prudhomme and Ryan Brown were principal and building aide before school ended for the summer. The two won the a school wide drawing for the honor. Prudhomme experienced a day as principal going to meetings, making announcements, eating breakfast in the teacher’s lounge and more. Most of Brown’s duties took place on the playground as a building aide.

50 years ago – 1968

“At journalism workshop” Steven D. Ashley, a Clarkston High School junior, attended the University of Detroit journalism workshop during the summer which was specifically designed for high school newspaper and yearbook editors. At the time Ashley was photographer for the school yearbook.

“Local Eagle Scout off to New Jersey” Howard G. Bliss, Jr. was chosen to attend the National Junior Leader Instructor Training Camp in New Jersey.

“Round the town” Larry and Joyce Thompson, of Almond Lane, returned home from a week and a half camping trip in Caseville with their four children.