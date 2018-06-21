A Look Back for June 20, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Schools hike salaries” Even before the results of the school election were known, the Clarkston Board of Education voted on Monday, June 9 to raise salaries for all employee groups at least two percent for the 2003-2004 school year.

“Cardinal Adam Maida visits Everest Academy” The Cardinal of the Detroit Diocese, Cardinal Adam Maida visited Everest Academy to officially bless the new elementary and the girls school.

“Concerts in the Park return for another summer of music” A Clarkston tradition was back as Concerts in the Park started for another summer. It was the 24th year the concerts took place in Clarkston and the 15th year being sponsored by the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce.

25 years ago – 1993

“Deputies pull woman from flames” Two sheriff’s deputies saved the life of a 62-year-old woman when they dragged her from her burning home. Police and the Independence Township Fire Department were dispatched to a Fourth Street duplex off Sashabaw Road around 1 a.m. The woman and the other family living there lost everything due to fire, smoke, and extensive damage to the building.

“School millage renewal passes” Despite a sparse turnout at the polls, a 32-mill operating millage renewal for Clarkston schools was approved with 2,297 resident voting yes as 1,568 voted no.

“Clarkston reaps athletic success in 1993” For the fourth consecutive season, Clarkston High School won the Greater Oakland Athletic League all-sports trophy for athletic dominance.

50 years ago – 1968

“Explosion shatters front windows” An explosion at the Haupt Pontiac Body Shop, located at the corner of M-15 and Church St., broke out all the front plate gals windows, spewing fragments onto the road and across the street to the Town Shop, 10:45 p.m. on a Friday. A person standing in a telephone booth saw a “ball of fire.”

“’Fly-up’ and away for girl scouts” A group of Brownie Scouts from Troop 24 and Junior Girl Scouts from Troop 639 flew from Oakland Pontiac Airport in three Piper Cherokee planes. They flew over the area and also over Detroit and Canada.

“Named skating champ” Eleven-year-old Angie Kraud roller skated her way to victory in the Skate Roller Skating Championship Meet. She won first place in the juvenile dance class and placed second in the juvenile girl figure skating event.