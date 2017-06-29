A Look Back for June 28, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Changing school times for ‘teacher development’ in the works” Clarkston Community Schools were mulling over a concept for the future for shortened days for teacher development which left some parents upset and educators pleased.

“Plastic company enjoying tenth anniversary in Clarkston” Chase Plastics in Clarkston was celebrating its tenth anniversary as the business surpassed all expectations. Kevin and Carole Chase began the company because they saw a niche in the plastics business had yet to be explored.

“SMS boys track takes second at county meet” The boys track team from Sashabaw Middle School finished in second place at the 7th & 8th Grade Oakland County Track Meet at Clarkston High School.

25 years ago – 1992

“Pay-to-play possible” Parents urged the Clarkston Board of Education to quickly make the decision if students would have to pay to participate in athletics in the 1992-1993 school year. After an hour long discussion the board said it would consider the costs and merits of pay-to-play system for the entire district and would make a decision in July.

“Local teen to visit Sweden” Katie Freeman, an eighth-grader at Clarkston Junior High School, was one of ten Michigan youths, ages 13-15, chosen to visit Sweden by the Children’s International Summer Villages.

“Weil’s speed records roll all the way to West Coast” Springfield Township resident Brian Weil broke two dune buggy drag racing records in the unlimited style division. He drove a custom-made aluminum buggy with a Volkswagon engine he co-designed with Jeff Wilson.

50 years ago – 1967

“Township will have three more precincts” Three additional voting precincts were to be created in Independence Township, and the board approved the purchase of three more automatic voting machines.

“Named state champs” The team of Mike Church, John Naumann, Dwight Conley, Bob Hodge and Bill Hughson were named the state champions in the Michigan Youth Bowling Association-Junior Divison out of 36 teams.

“Round the town” During the weekend, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Seeton and daughter, Jill, enjoyed swimming and boating at their cabin in northern Michigan.