A Look Back for June 6, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Click it or Ticket in Clarkston” In an effort to increase seatbelt usage, law enforcement agencies were in midst of a state-wide two-week enforcement zone pilot project. The results of a four hour span in Clarkston’s Click It or Ticket were high with 67 traffic stops and 61 tickets issued.

“Advanced life support gets glowing review” One year after upgrading their emergency medical services to advanced life support, the Independence Township Fire Department was considered the best around by government officials and representatives of the medical community.

“Living in historic home fulfills couple’s dream” As a young girl Nancy Gignac dreamt of living at 6415 Waldon Road, an 1894-built home and for the past 24 years it had been a reality. Gignac shared the story as they prepared it for the SCAMP Home Tour.

25 years ago – 1993

“Fire station sites pondered” The search for a new fire station continued as Independence Fire Chief Gar Wilson attempted to get price quotes from land owners. Wilson and the township search committee came up with about seven options.

“Community week awards seven” Stories, humor and earnest talk about helping the community were part of the Eighth Annual Michigan Week Community Awards where the Clarkston-area program honored seven.

“Clarkston runs away with regional title” The Clarkston Girls Track and Field team captured its first regional crown in seven years as they scored 64 points, six more than Flint Kearsley. The girls also qualified six for the state meet as the boys team had one athlete qualify.

50 years ago – 1968

“Township board hears fire department requests” The Independence Township Board heard from Fire Chief Don Beach for plans of expansion of the fire fighting equipment as well as facilities.

“Rolling to win” Winners of Pack 49’s Pinewood Derby race were Jim Allard, first place; Jim Falardeau, second place; and Craig Newlin, third place.

“Around the town” Jack Dougherty and Ed Brodkorb, both of Pear Street, spent the weekend in the Manistee area where they were fishing for trout.