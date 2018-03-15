A Look Back for March 14, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Schools cut $900,000” As part of their three-year spending reduction plan, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approved Phase I of their budget reduction for the 2004 fiscal year.

“$12 million road project debated” Who should pay for the upgrading of Sashabaw from a two-lane road into a four lane boulevard was the debate at the Independence Township Board of Trustees meeting beford a crowded room at the library.

“Richardson’s volleyball coaching career comes to end” After 29 years, the volleyball coaching career for Gordie Richardson came to an end as the girls lost in the regional game against Mason. “I told them I was pleased the last team I coached was the one that worked so hard and came together as the season went on.”

25 years ago – 1993

“Siren to sound again, thanks to donation” It wouldn’t be long before citizens to hear a familiar whine of the noon siren in downtown Clarkston. The Independence Township Board of Trustees agreed to donate the aging siren to the Clarkston Community Historical Society.

“Residents vent frustration over roads, snow” Eight residents from Thendara Park shared their concerns to the Independence Township board about cracked pavement throughout the development and a large eroded area along Algonquin Road

“Local boxer to fight Olympic champion” After four years of turning professional in boxing, Clarkston native Mike Grable was given his shot of glory. Grable was scheduled to take on 1992 Olympic gold medalist Oscar de La Hoya in New York. The fight was scheduled for April 6 and was live on the USA Cable Network.

50 years ago – 1968

“Voters split ballets to elect trustee” Over half of the eligible voters in Clarkston went to the polls and chose Donald Cooper, Harry Fahrner and Jack Hagen as trustees for two year terms.

“Andersonville Cub Scouts have Blue and Gold Banquet” Some 100 parents and boys attended the Blue and Gold Banquet of Andersonville Cub Scout Pack 133 at Clarkston Junior High School.

“All league skier” Tracy Tuson, a Clarkston High School senior, was named to the first team in All-League selections in the Mount Holly Ski League.