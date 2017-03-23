A Look Back for March 22, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Schools set $1.6 million dollar reduction plan” Uncertain about funding from the state, Clarkston Community Schools was going ahead with a $1.6 million reduction plan which would impact all district programs on an equal basis.

“Clarkston man travels to Washington to raise awareness” Clarkston resident Robert McGowan was in Washington, D.C. to represent the state of Michigan in a media event held by America’s Second Harvest, Ending Hunger. He was chosen due to his work to help feed the hungry in Oakland County.

“Cloggers dance to preschoolers’ delight” All the little tykes at South Sashabaw Early Childhood Center were treated to a clogging performance by the talented American Rhythm Dancers. After performing the dancers answered any questions the children had for them.

25 years ago – 1992

“Half million gallons” Construction was underway on the $680,000 half-million gallon water tower at Dixie Highway, near White Lake Road in Independence Township. The tower was part of the township’s master water and sewer plan to provide a water reserve for fire protection and drinking water.

“Grand opening” Supervisor Frank Ronk and Library Director Molly Lynch welcomed guests and dignitaries to the grand opening of the new Independence Township Library. The revamped facility was 20,000 square feet and cost $2,050,000 to complete.

“Students taste victory” Eight students from Oakland Technical Center-Northwest campus volunteered to enter the 1992 Michigan Student Culinary Art Salon competition and all eight won. The students were Leanne Reed, Jason Hartman, Christopher Lee, Sean Rhodes, Alex Strand, Peni Hubbard, Heather Schwartz and Don Neubeck.

50 years ago – 1967

“School board discusses repairs” The Clarkston Board of Education discussed problems concerning repair and maintenance in the Clarkston Junior High School building and work to be done at the junior high athletic fields.

“Holiday decorations” Two Clarkston Elementary Kindergarten classes decorated two trees with eggs for the Easter holiday.

“Round the town” Dr. and Mrs. Robert Buehrig came home after a 10-day vacation in Las Vegas where they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.