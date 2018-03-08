A Look Back for March 7, 2018

15 years ago – 2003

“Another false bomb threat found in Clarkston Schools” Clarkston Community Schools dealt with another bomb threat, which was written on a toilet paper dispenser in the boys’ bathroom at Sashabaw Middle School.

“A party in honor of Dr. Seuss” Erin Castillo, as the Cat in the Hat, reading with Kristina Ballough joined Clarkston Elementary as the students celebrated the birthday of Theodor Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

“Seven local students riding off to Stallion Expo” The Blue Moon Vaulters, consisting of competitors from the Clarkston and Davisburg area, traveled to East Lansing for the Michigan State University Stallion Expo.

25 years ago – 1993

“Principal digs in for Clarkston High’s first day” Though most students wouldn’t be starting school for a few more weeks, Jim Goebel already began in his position as new principal at Clarkston High School.

“Student standout: Rachel Grain” Rachel Grain, a student at Sashabaw Junior High School shared her experience during her second year participating in the Oakland County 4-H Fair. She won six awards in different categories and was the top in three equestrian events for her age group.

“They shoot, they score” Clarkston area youths Stephen Janowiak, Anthony Facione, Bill Kalush and Darrin Jones participated in the Michigan Tech Youth Hockey Development Camp in Houghton.

50 years ago – 1968

“Copped cow” The super cow used by Richardson Farm Dairy as a promotion to catch attention was back in the owners’ hands. The 2,000-pound and 15-foot high fiberglass cow was taken from the Richardson’s store in Pontiac and found unharmed in Lapeer County.

“Girls varsity basketball team undefeated” The Clarkston High School Girls Varsity Basketball team completed their season with a 8-0 record. They scored 234 points during the season compared to their opponents who scored 150 points.

“Tuning in” Terry Lynn McKee, of East Church Street, successfully completed the training program for Radio-TV broadcasting at the Atlanta Georgia campus of Career Academy and received a certificate at the graduation ceremony.