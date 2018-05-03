A Look Back for May 2, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Locals must pay for storm cleanup” Governor Jennifer Granholm and the Michigan State Police denied a request for assistance after the early April ice storm. The denial of state disaster funds didn’t not come as a surprise to local government officials, but it didn’t lessen their frustration.

“Clarkston School employees win accolades” Pam Trim, head custodian at Springfield Plains Elementary, and teachers Barb Gramann, from Andersonville Elementary; Kelly Avenall, from Sashabaw Middle School; and Nancy Mahoney, from Clarkston High School were among Oakland County’s best.

“Parks chief sees value in recreation” Independence Township Parks and Recreation Director Mike Turk shared aspects of his job and why he has fun at work.

25 years ago – 1993

“Portables approved for Clarkston High” The Clarkston Board of Education approved a purchase of four portable classrooms, 6-1, to make room for the incoming freshman at Clarkston High School

“Making dough” Young students at Kids Connection made brownies and cookies for bake sales to raise money for 3-year-old Kyle Jarlos, who had cancer. They also had a fundraiser movie at Clarkston Cinema to raise money.

“Wolves win four straight to open season” The Clarkston Varsity Softball team topped Lapeer East and Pontiac Northern to put their record to 4-0.

50 years ago – 1968

“Quick response saves possible tragedy” A tragedy was averted when three people helped to extricate a 10-year-old boy who had been buried in the sand on Ascension Street. He became buried after he and two others were digging tunnels in a sand pile. They tried to explore their tunnel when the sand collapsed.

“Break and enter at Hawk Tool” Intruders used their own equipment to break into Hawk Tool Company on West Washington Street and also their own equipment to drill into the safe. The owner, Bud Hawk, said the company didn’t keep large amounts of cash in the safe.

“Just among friends” The teenager of the week was Ruth Addis, a junior at Clarkston Senior High School. After graduation she planned to go to Western Michigan University then University of Michigan for graduate school.