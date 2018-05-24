A Look Back for May 23, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Grubs devastate lawns in older neighborhoods” Older subdivisions in Clarkston were under an epidemic of grubs. Denny Snell, senior manager of the garden store at Bordine Nursery, explained it was the European schafer beetle that was the main cause for destruction.

“Student project helps build better community” The Clarkston High School’s Student Council’s fifth annual Paint the Town project drew 50 people for the day as they did many things inside and outside a home of a family living on Andersonville Road.

“Going to work” Megan Hastings won the state championship of the 2003 Michigan Recreation & Park Association Hoop Shoot at the Palace of Auburn Hills and had her photo taken with Ben Wallace.

25 years ago – 1993

“Death to the DDA?” While Proposal A promised property tax relief and a new way of funding the state’s school districts, it could have an adverse effect on Independence Township’s Downtown Development Authority.

“School day preview” Rachel Miller, as well as other future Kindergartners, got a preview to their future at Bailey Lake Elementary with milk, snacks and various activities during Kindergarten Screening.

“Former teammates to suit up at Adrian” It had been nearly a year since Eric Ryan and Dan Griffiths shared the same backfield for Clarkston Varsity Football. Soon they would be sharing the backfield again as both agreed to play football with Adrian College for the Fall 1993 season.

50 years ago – 1968

“Township establishes rules and rates for use of Deer Lake Beach” The beach at Deer Lake has been leased by Independence Township. Through their recreation department, they established rules as well as rates and times for swimming, boating, fishing and skindivers.

“Mural in high school cafeteria” Clarkston High School art students did a large mural in the school cafeteria which depicted the outside of the building, which was 12 feet long and six feet tall.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Stamp arrived home from a 10-day trip to the Bahamas. They reported the weather was ideal, the beaches beautiful and the rest and vacation was a welcome change.