A Look Back for May 9, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Boosters turn bond issue meeting into policy bashing session” While supporting quality education, most in attendance at a parent meeting joined school officials in criticizing federal and state programs designed to promote quality education.

“Clarkston grad makes music in Northern Michigan” Clarkston High School graduate Mike Moran was continuing his dream to make it in the music industry. After moving to Traverse City, he joined with Josh Havens, Dale Swords and Sterling Hill and after making their first CD, they were ready to release it.

“CHS softball team claims North Star title” The Clarkston Varsity Softball team won six straight games to capture first place at the North Star tournament.

25 years ago – 1993

“Practicing their art” Children took part in showmanship demonstrations, a livestock sale and all sorts of activities during Livestock Days at Springfield Oaks County Park,

“32 condos OK’d” The Independence Township Planning Commission approved a site plan for Pine Knob Country Estates II, 6-0. Phase one called for 15 site condominiums on a 66.5-acre development on Greenview Drive, east off Pine Knob Road.

“Cougars crush Crary in track opener” The Sashabaw Junior High Track teams defeated Crary Junior High School. The girls team won 15 events for a 84.5 to 38.5 score. The boys team won 91-29, taking first in 12 events.

50 years ago – 1968

“Fire destroys home” An Independence Township home off Fowler Road burned to the ground. Firemen blamed a defective water heater as it was in the area of the heater where the fire began. The mother and three children living there were away when the fire broke out.

“Will attend basketball camp” Ed Butters from Clarkston Junior High School enrolled in Ed Macauley’s Basketball Camp in Wisconsin. More than 125 boys from all over the United States were going to be there and had the chance to play, to work with and play against some of the best players at the time.

“Around the town” Eight-year-old Kelly Lynch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Lynch, was nursing a broken middle finger. She received the injury in a fall from the slide in her backyard.