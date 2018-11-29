A Look Back for November 28, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Garden eliminated; township foots bill” What started as a win-win situation turned into a lose-lose situation for the Independence Township Board. They officially closed the community garden on the McCord property and planned to reimburse $10,000 in donations to the garden.

“Springfield Township to expand fire department” Two new full-time firefighters and a leased ambulance were expected to provide better emergency services for Springfield Township residents in 2004 as the board approved the request from Fire Chief Charlie Oaks.

“Everest wins division title in football” Everest Academy’s fifth/sixth grade football team won their Catholic Youth Organization division for the first time in their short two-year history with a 5-2 record.

25 years ago – 1993

“Holidays busy for area piano prodigy” Business was booming for 12-year-old Tiffanie Miller. The pianist from the Davisburg area could be found on the weekends at weddings, parties and formal engagements.

“I’m thankful for…” Students at Everest Academy shared their thoughts on what they were thankful for in honor of Thanksgiving which ranged from family to teachers to pets to holiday break and a holiday dinner.

“Local lad, 9, named Pistons’ ballboy” Nick Craig, of Clarkston, got to see the Detroit Pistons up close and personal when he took to the court as their official ballboy. He earned the honor after his aunt, Becky Craig, won the right to choose the official ballboy through a contest sponsored by the Clarkston Area Optimists Club.

50 years ago – 1968

“Local girls in parade” Six Clarkston girls participated in the Hudson’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit. They were Angie Kraude, Nia Kraude, Cindy Booher, Candy Ball, Crinher Kojima and Mary Heath.

“Golden anniversary” Mr. and Mrs. Edward Keeley of Waldon Road observed their golden anniversary with an open house for friends and neighbors at Clarkston Township Hall.

“Ski data” Six of the top ski resorts were located in Southeast Michigan an dincluded Pine Knob, Mount Holly, Mount Grampian, Alpine Valley, Mount Brighton and Irish Hills Sports Park.