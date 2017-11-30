A Look Back for November 29, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Lighthouse gets big donation, still needs help” It was the Clarkston Middle School students to the rescue for Clarkston Lighthouse as the sixth, seventh and eighth graders donated 11,482 food items along with $2,249.59 to the charity just in time for Thanksgiving.

“A time to be thankful” The kids in the Funshine preschool and daycare celebrated Thanksgiving two days early. During the celebration they shared thanks including Samantha Carter who said, “I am thankful for my friends” and Logan Conwell who shared, “I am thankful for Scooby-Doo, Bob the Builder, Emma, and my best friend, Kody.”

“We are the champions!” The Clarkston Varsity Girls Basketball team posed for a photo with their district title championship trophy after defeating Waterford Kettering for the title, 57-38.

25 years ago – 1992

“School board reinstates $72,000 worth of cuts” The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 to reinstate about $72,000 worth of personnel cuts made prior to the 1992-1993 school year. They okayed the funds even though school administrators recommended not to reinstate programs.

“Camping a positive experience for sixth-graders” Clarkston Junior High School sixth graders were looking forward to the one week in November they went to camp to participate in a fun and educational experience.

“Cagers to play nights with British Knights” Clarkston was one out of four locations wearing a prototype basketball shoe made by British Knights, which might be called DC 44. It was scheduled to not be on the market for the general public until Fall 1993.

50 years ago – 1967

“Nancy Weiss, Junior Miss” Nancy Weiss, a senior at Clarkston High School, won the local Junior Miss contest. She was chosen by judges from a field of 17 girls.

“Almost done” Rudy Schwarze, owner of Rudy’s Market, looks on as the last of the 54 customer ordered Thanksgiving turkeys calmly rotate after being up all night.

“Around the town” Hunters Paul and Tim Hinkley with Paul, David and Daniel DeLongchamp spent their hunting time in Evart. Within the first half hour of the deer season they landed a 10-point buck.