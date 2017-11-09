A Look Back for November 8, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Fortinberry knocks off Kostin for judge seat” In the highly contested race for 52-2 District Court, Judge Dana Fortinberry knocked off opponent Kelley Kostin, receiving 18,689 votes to Kostin’s 12,844 votes.

“Teens make a difference for family” A group of volunteers from St. Daniel’s Catholic Church did their part to help improved the lives of a family in Pontiac. They worked on their home’s siding, wired the house, helped clean up the site and filled the dumpster during Make a Difference Day.

“Girls’ harriers take second in state meet” The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished in second place in the state finals at Michigan International Speedway with 110 points.

25 years ago – 1992

“Voters face Feb. 8 school bond issue” Faced with overcrowded conditions and buildings in need of repair, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved to ask are voters to support a $16.5 million bond issue during the February election.

“Michalak named Young Woman of Year” Exhibiting all-around ability and poise, Clarkston High School senior Kim Michalek topped a field of 14 contestants to with the 1992-93 Junior Miss Young Woman of the Year contest.

“Haunted Forest gives sports teams a boo-st” By scaring people out of their wits at the Haunted Forest in Clintonwood Park, local sports teams, school clubs and other organizations raised more than $4,000. Members of the teams and clubs were paid $4.35 per hour then turned their wages over to their respective teams or clubs.

50 years ago – 1967

“Road Commission will operate M-15 dump” Brandon Township voted 4-1 in favor of having Oakland County Road Commission as their agent in operation of the dump site on M-15, north of Clarkston.

“New slope” When Pine Knob Ski Resort had a 2,000 foot slope ready for skiers when they reopened for the 1967-1968 winter season. Over 400,000 cubic feet of dirt was hauled in from other areas on the property for the slope.

“Round the town” Jaime Hinkley held a Halloween party which the 19 guests played “Spin the Witches,” “Brew,” and “Old Mother Witch.” They also enjoyed dinner with cider.