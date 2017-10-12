A Look Back for October 11, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Independence passes lower millage rates” The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved a budget which would decreased the millage rate from 7.04 mills to 6.85 mills with a 6-0 vote.

“Local artist showcases paintings of Clarkston area” Jean Cavalier of Clarkston was taking her turn displaying art in the Independence Township Library meeting room as her artwork was featured during the month of October which included paintings of Main Street and works depicting the Union.

“Locals recall their favorite Homecoming happenings” Clarkston Homecomings bring back a wide array of memories and locals Dale Ryan, Steve Ronk, Keith Clement, Dave Yarber, Mike Stefanski and Doug Colling shared some of the most memorable moments for them.

25 years ago – 1992

“Critical” Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education narrowed down its list of most critical needs to four after two special meetings. The list culminated from eight hours during the special meetings and would discuss them with administration at the next regular board meetings.

“Downtown Clarkston ‘quaint’ but not ideal, say township shoppers” According to the majority of visitors, Clarkston is clean, safe and a quaint little town. Visitors also shared insights for area shopping which some shared only a few stores brought them downtown while others wanted a good place to buy quality for a reasonable price.

“Field goal helps give gridders shot at GOAL” Brian Phipps’ 31-yard field goal against the wind with nine seconds left propelled Clarkston Varsity Football into their fourth consecutive win which brought the score to 17-14 against Lake Orion. The win also put the Wolves 3-0 in the Greater Oakland Activities League.

50 years ago – 1967

“Plans underway for CHS homecoming celebration” Plans were being finalized for the annual Clarkston High School Homecoming celebration. The highlight would be for football game between the Wolves and Brighton.

“That’s a lot of kids!” It was a official – after the count day on the last Friday in September the Clarkston school district had 5,851 students.

“Round the town” A little league sponsored by Evans Equipment attended a Detroit Tigers game.