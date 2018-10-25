A Look Back for October 24, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“School board gets ‘good news, bad news’ on budget” Clarkston Community Schools met its goal of having more than a 15 percent fund equity balance last school year but their budget concerns at the time would likely reduce those savings.

“Resident wants gun laws reviewed” Independence Township resident Bill Kunse was tired of stepping into his backyard and hearing gun shots fired nearby. He wanted gun laws in the state reviewed especially since he felt they were outdated.

“CHS cross country uses team effort for special season” Though the runners perform individually, the Clarkston Girls Cross Country was using a team concept during their season to remember as they won the league championship, ranked first in Michigan, and ranked fifth in the nation.

25 years ago – 1993

“Race car driver talks about highs of being sober” More than 70 students from Clarkston, Holly, Brandon and Waterford schools had a chance to listen to David Rosenblum, a former cocaine addict who was a race car driver for Saturn. He talked about getting sober as he didn’t want to see anyone lose time doing drugs.

“Lost cat scam targets advertisements” Residents who had lost pets and put up flyers or put lost pet ads in area newspapers were getting called by the same man going by the name Bill Stevens or Bill Sullivan saying he had found the pet and to meet him in Pontiac.

“Linksters take second at state” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team capped off the most successful season in school history by taking second at the Class A state meet at Forest Akers Golf Course. Jayson Buchmann led the Wolves finishing the two days tied for third place overall.

50 years ago – 1968

“Junior high to vote” Clarkston Junior High School students had the opportunity to cast their vote in an all-school election sponsored by the Social Studies Department.

“Clarkston 11 ruins Brighton’s Homecoming” The Clarkston Varsity Football team defeated Brighton during the Homecoming game with a 34-12 score.

“Round the town” The Russell Maybee family of Middle Lake Road returned from northern Michigan where they visited Lake Lucerne, McCormick Lake and Kalkaska.