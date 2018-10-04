A Look Back for October 3, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Neighbors want to squash new garden” Two weeks after an official dedication ceremony of the new community service garden, neighbors on Pine Knob Road spoke out saying they didn’t feel safe with people convicted of misdemeanors working in the garden near their homes.

“Residents enjoy food at Taste of Clarkston” Approximately 4,000 people dined together in downtown Clarkston as the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the sixth annual Taste of Clarkston which featured 16 restaurants providing food for the event.

“Gridders win in back-and-forth contest” It was unclear in the first half who would be the victor, but the Clarkston Varsity Football team pulled out a 37-27 win over Troy.

25 years ago – 1993

“Taxes hiked” New millage rates for Independence Township would cost the average taxpayer $18.96 more than the previous year as the township board voted unanimously to set the 1993 millage rate at 7.5372 mills.

“Miller Road stop signs to slow traffic” People on Miller Road were tired of the “raceway” in front of the homes and the city came to the rescue placing three stop signs at the “T” at Miller and Glenburnie roads.

“Hoopsters top Brandon in GOAL opener” The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team opened their league play in the Greater Oakland Athletic League with a 52-43 win over Brandon. Seniors led the team as Anne Brueck scored 15 points and Laura Seitz had 11 points.

50 years ago – 1968

“Local pianist visits England” Clarkston pianist Ivan Rouse returned from a three-week trip to England where he met composers whose work he was performing in this area. Rouse was owner and director of the Clarkston Conservatory of Music and Dance.

“Police Chief Robert Phillips resigns” Robert Phillips, chief of police for the village of Clarkston for eight years resigned. In a letter he shared he felt he should resign because he no longer lived in the village.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Richard Anderson of Middle Lake Road welcomed their fourth daughter, Sharon Ruth. On hand to welcome her home were sisters Cathy, Laurie and Beth, and brothers Jerry and Ricky.