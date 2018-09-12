A Look Back for September 12, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Judge dismisses Miller lawsuit” Oakland County Circuit Judge John J. McDonald dismissed Tony Miller’s lawsuit against Clarkston Schools Superintendent Al Roberts, but Miller’s attorney said the fight wasn’t over.

“Emergency plane landing in Clarkston” A 64-year-old Clinton Township man piloting a 1946 Aeronica two-seater was forced to make an emergency landing at Oakhurst Golf and Country Club when the engine gave out.

“Former coach gets surprise party” Former Clarkston High School Varsity Basketball Coach Jan Modesitt was the recipient of a surprise 60th birthday and alumni gathering.

25 years ago – 1993

“Watchful and wet” Benjamin Fuller, 16-months-old, tried to keep dry under an umbrella as he and his family watched the annual downtown Clarkston Labor Day parade through the rain.

“Actress to scream, cry and die on Cinemax” Lisa Sheldon-Miller, a Clarkston-area woman, would see her image flashed across America as an Oakland County-based film “Hellmaster” debuted on Cinemax. It was scheduled to run three times as part of the network’s “Thursday Night Terror.”

“CC teams win tri-meet” The Clarkston Cross Country teams opened their season with wins over Lapeer East and West high schools during a tri-meet. Curt Duca led the boys, finishing in second place at 19:16. Leah Scharl defeated 18 runners in the girls race in the time of 22:09.

50 years ago – 1968

“Another grand” The Clarkston Community Women’s Club gave another $1,000 to the Independence Township Library Building fund, bringing the total amount donated by the club to $4,000.

“Rezone for new sub” Another subdivision with 119 homes was on its way through the legislative process in Independence Township. The 75-acre site was at the corner of Perry Lake and Cranberry Lake roads.

“Fate of centennial house unknown” A 125-year-old mansion with an interesting history on Dixie Highway north of Clarkston was bought by Robert J. Rothermel and his wife, Wanda. Robert said he would like to develop the land commercially. The house was built by David Austin Wright, the second owner of the property.