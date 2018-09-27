A Look Back for September 26, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Crowds pack crafts festival” Depot Park in downtown Clarkston was overflowing with people during the Crafts and Cider Festival, sponsored by the Clarkston Community Historical Society.

“Clarkston News begins 75th year” With the September 24, 2003 edition, The Clarkston News began its 75th years serving the Clarkston community.

“CC Wolves outrun state champs at MSU Invitational” The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished in first place at the Spartan Invitational at Michigan State University. One of the teams they beat was Rockford, four-time defending state champion and ranked first in the state and fifth in the nation.

25 years ago – 1993

“Bye-bye, bottled water” If all went well, most Clarkston residents with tainted water could drink from their own taps in a few months, thanks to a state grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“Coming soon” Construction workers were busy erecting walls of the new elementary school at the corner of Holcomb and Bridge Lake roads. The new building was part of a $16.1 million bond issue passed by voters in February. Springfield Plains Elementary was planned to open by August 1994.

“CHS cheerleaders win big at Boblo Island” The Clarkston High School varsity and JV Cheerleaders proved to be among the best in the state at the Boblo Island Invitational. The varsity team took first place honors in its division. The JV team finished sixth place in its division and won the Spirit Trophy.

50 years ago – 1968

“Teacher receives M.A.” Mrs. Lloyd Bowden, Jr., of Flemings Lake Road, was awarded a Masters degree in Special Education from Eastern Michigan University. At the time she was teaching at the Lotus Lake School in Waterford.

“Former pro baseball players gather at Spring Lake” Spring Lake Golf and Country Club played host to the “Hit and Pitch” Club of Michigan. The organization is composed of former professional baseball players who reside in Michigan.

“Around the town” Ronnie Thompson, of Almond Lane, celebrated his sixth birthday with his parents, siblings, Wendy, Todd and Scott, and many of his family members. Even his great grandmother, Mrs. Gertie Thompson, of Drayton Plains, was in attendance.