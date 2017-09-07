A Look Back for September 6, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Overcrowded schools mean…” Clarkston Community Schools were reaffirming their facilities goals and gearing for 2003 election They reaffirmed their switch configuration for the schools year 2005-2006 to kindergarten through fifth grades at the elementary level; have two 6-7 grade buildings; one 8-9 grade building; with high school housing 10-12 grades.

“Don’t panic over West Nile Virus” The West Nile Virus had been a hot-button topic in recent conversations and news reports. Local doctors believed the actual risk of getting the virus was minimal and advised to take precautionary steps to reduce the risk of getting virus.

“Weaver’s late touchdown powers gridders to win” Fullback Brandon Weaver ran a two-yard touchdown with three minutes left in Clarkston Varsity Football’s season opener against Birmingham Groves. The run gave the Wolves a 17-14 win.

25 years ago – 1992

“Clarkston student enrollment up 278” Clarkston Community Schools officials received a shock when they discovered student enrollments had already exceeded earlier projections. The student enrollment was at 5,885, a 278-pupil rise over the same time in 1991.

“Library proposal KO’d by voters” Independence Township residents chose their wallets over their library as the one-mill proposal suffered a 1,454 to 689 defeat from the 15 percent of registered voters who went to the polls.

“McChesney breaks scoring mark” Alyson McChesney had a grand performance at Grand Blanc as the Clarkston Varsity Girls Basketball team defeated the home team, 69-29. McChesney set a new record for the Lady Wolves scoring 37 points. She sunk 16 of 21 baskets and went 5-for-6 on the free throw line.

50 years ago – 1967

“Teachers ratify contract, school opens on schedule” Teachers in the Clarkston Community Schools district met at Howe’s Lanes to ratify a master contract. Agreement on the contract came after negotiations five days later.

“Dutch exchange student welcomed to Clarkston” Jacoba Kuiper arrived from the northern part of The Netherlands to live with the John Walts family for a year.

“Round the town” A swimming party was held at the home of Tom Purves, but with the chilly weather guests settled with dancing and party games.