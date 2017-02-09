A Look Back for the week of February 8, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Middleton grabs county commission seat” Tom Middleton was victorious as he was voted to be the new representative for District 4 on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. He defeated Charles Inman 1,175 to 722 in the special general election.

“School board moves forward to combat overcrowding” Clarkston Community School Board members made another step in their progress to fight overcrowding issues which included looking at short and long term solutions during a workshop.

“Clarkston grads dance to national recognition” Danielle Facione and Brittney Detkowski, former Clarkston Pom Pon dancers, helped the Michigan State University Motion Dance Team take third place at the Universal Dance Association College Team National Championship.

25 years ago – 1992

“Help from dad” Mike McIntyre pins a corsage on a special dress worn by his daughter Maureen, a Clarkston Elementary student, before they joined 170 daddy-daughter pairs at the annual dance held by Clarkston Community Education.

“New ball park construction begins” The Independence Township board passed the first phase of the baseball complex at Clintonwood Park which includes four new ballfields and a 2,340-square foot multi-purpose room.

“Recipe for love that lasts” Fifty couples, married for 35 years or longer, shared their recipe for love that lasts in honor of Valentine’s Day. Ralph and Eleanor Thayer, married for 58 years, learned to compromise over the years and said they talked to each other especially before doing something rash.

50 years ago – 1967

“Junior high plans approved” Richard Prince, architect for the junior high school, presented the final plans for the new school to the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education. The board moved to accept the plans and proceed to the next step for bids.

“Fire quickly levels home” A home belonging to the Kelly family off Clarkston Road was destroyed by fire which was caused by combustible material in the basement.

“Round the town” Mrs. Larry Watberg hosted a bridge party at her house. The player found a heart shaped candy box. She also served a heart-shaped cake and ice cream for dessert.