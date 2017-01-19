A Look Back for the week of January 18, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Medical Center receives okay on expansion from board” The Independence Township Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to approve the proposed 10,560 square foot addition to Independence Point Medical and Retail Center on M-15 near I-75.

“Local residents help carry Olympic torch through Michigan” Nicole Keusch from Clarkston High School was one of five support runners who ran in Highland Park with torch carriers Red Wing Jiri Fischer and General Motors employee Mike Grenaldi.

“Resident completes Wolves picture in gymnasium” The Clarkston High School gymnasium looks more like the home of the Wolves after Clarkston resident Mike Cumming completed painting a pack of wolves on the gym wall.

25 years ago – 1992

“Semi jacksknifes, blocks M-15” A driver from Indiana was traveling south on M-15, north of Rattalee Lake Road when he lost control of his empty semi-truck. The trailer swung around hitting a mailbox and became stuck in the mud and snow. It took an hour to unblock the road.

“Policy bans donations from alcohol sales” The Clarkston Board of Education unanimously approved the second reading of a policy prohibiting any school-sponsored organization from earning money from the sale of alcohol or other illegal controlled substances.

“Wolves win battle of champions” It was the battle of champions – 1991 Class A state wrestling champs Clarkston against Lake Orion, the 1990 state champs. The Wolves won the key meet for the Greater Oakland Activities League title with a 31-24 victory, cinched by 171-pounder Nathan Smith.

50 years ago – 1967

“Women’s Club to spearhead library drive” The Clarkston Women’s Club authorized the Library Advisory Board to spend up to $500 on preliminary plans for a new library for Independence Township. The library at the time had 900 square feet and for the population required a minimum of 7,000 square feet.

“State debate tournaments starting” The Clarkston High School Debate team finished their season went 5-1 in the University of Michigan Invitational, giving them a 18-4 record before heading into states.

“Round the town” Mr. and Mrs. Frank Keel were houseguest at the home of Mr. and Mrs. T.R. Stone of Royal Oak.