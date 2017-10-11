Lost in the fog at Adams

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

A spark in the fourth quarter didn’t lift the fog on the field or on the scoreboard for the Wolves at Rochester Adams last Friday.

Clarkston’s gridiron heroes scored two touchdowns within a minute but lost the OAA Red league game, 21-14.

“The fourth quarter was nice, but we didn’t play for three before that,” said Kurt Richardson, long-time head coach for Clarkston Varsity Football. “They hung in there and came back. It’s still a loss.”

The Highlanders scored their third touchdown during their Homecoming game with 8:10 remaining on the clock.

Junior Wolf Josh Luther started the boys on the 32-yard line after catching the kick and running to the line before he was stopped.

A successful pass from senior quarterback Nate Uballe to junior Conor Donahue moved the boys to the 40-yard line. Two plays later, Donahue caught another pass from Uballe to help the Wolves gain 57 yards on the play to put them on the 3-yard line.

“He made a good catch,” said Richardson.

Junior runningback Josh Cantu scored the first touchdown for Clarkston as the clock marked 6:56 on the 1-yard run.

The Wolves kicked off and senior Gino Paese recovered the onside kick to put Clarkston on the 45-yard line.

Five plays later, Uballe completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Donahue at 5:58.

Uballe went 8-for-26 for 117 yards on passing with one touchdown pass to Donahue. Donahue caught five of the passes for 101 yards.

Cantu was the leading rusher with 61 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown run. Junior Tristan Mattson went 2-for-2 on PATs.

Senior Cody Hughes led defense with eight tackles and one assist. Paese had four tackles, four assists, one tackle for a six-yard loss, and recovered a onside sick. Senior Zach Scott had four tackles, six assists, one tackle for loss on yards and recovered a fumble.

Senior Stewart Newblatt had five tackles and five assists. Junior Jayviar Suggs had three tackles, four assists and one tackle for a loss.

“They are well-coached and a tough football team,” Richardson added about the Highlanders. “They are probably better up front than I thought they would be. We couldn’t block them. Usually we can block people. It didn’t help we lost (Michael) Fluegel, he’s got a hamstring injury.”

The Wolves (5-2, 4-2 OAA Red) need one more win for a playoff spot in the post-season and need to accomplish it in one of the next two games which includes hosting Homecoming against Lake Orion (2-5, 2-4 OAA Red) and a OAA crossover game.

“They better win or they will be on the outside looking in come playoff time,” Richardson said, adding they aren’t taking the Dragons’ record for granted. “They aren’t doing well, but they are still Lake Orion.”

The Wolves host the Dragons on Friday. Kick off is at 7 p.m.