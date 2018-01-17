Lucia Vander Velde Wilford, 99

Lucia Vander Velde Wilford, a former resident of North Main Street, Clarkston passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 7, 45 days shy of her 100th birthday.

Born in Grand Rapids on Feb. 21, 1918, to A. W. and Hanny Vander Velde, she and her family moved to Royal Oak when she was still a toddler. She graduated from Royal Oak High School and attended the University of Michigan, studying Fine Arts. Lucia moved to New York City to work at the 1939 World’s Fair, returning to Michigan after the fair closed.

She married Jerry Wilford in 1941. They remained married until his death in October 2007. They lived in Clarkston from 1954 until she and Jerry moved to Cincinnati to be closer to family in 2007

Lucia was proud of her Dutch heritage. She was always present on her front porch on parade days with a large coffee pot and chairs for friends who happened by. She was the first woman president of the Clarkston Village Council and with her husband were founding members of the Wednesday Night Dance Club and Church of the Resurrection Episcopal Church. They were members and supporters of the Clarkston Historic Society and the Clarkston Players. Lucia was a long-time member of the Clarkston Garden Club. She loved her family, traveling in Michigan, the United States and Europe, playing Bridge and antiques. Lucia believed strongly in the power of art; encouraged both children and adults to draw and held both formal and informal art classes.

Lucia is survived by her sister Pat Benson in New York, her children (and spouses) Jody (Ardel) Barkley, Peter (Jan) Wilford, Lucia Wilford, Tom (Carrie) Wilford, Julie (Michael) Wilford-Gold, and Jay (Kate) Wilford as well as grandchildren Alexandra Fanning, Jessica Licis, Rebecca Janha, Jacob Wilford, Hannah Gold, Ellen Gold, Leah Gold, Joshua Wilford & Eliza Wilford and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will be at 239 Kearney Street, Cincinnati, 45216 at 2:00 PM on February 17th (the weekend closest to her 100th birthday) for a private memorial gathering. Friends may express their condolences and share fond memories from 3:00-5:00 PM at the same address. Anyone wishing to make a Memorial Donation is encouraged to contact the Clarkston Historic Society housed in the Public Library in Clarkston, Michigan.