Luginski back on City Council

City Council voted 5-1, Aug. 13, to appoint Joe Luginski to Clarkston City Council.

Luginski, a former mayor, was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Eric Haven until the November election.

Council member Jason Kneisc voted against, saying David Marsh made the most sense due to parliamentary training he previously received.

However, Marsh, as well as Mike Cascone and Al Avery, who were also considered, are running for City Council in November, said Mayor Steven Percival.

“It would be hard for me to give a nod one way or another to a candidate out there,” Percival said.