Lynn Edward MEAD

MEAD, Lynn Edward of Sun City Center, Florida formally of Clarkston, Michigan passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the age of 76. Husband of Phyllis of 51 years. Father to Rochelle (Mark) Osborne. Grandfather to Kaili and Olen. Lynn was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan in 1941. He grew up in Ypsilanti, then went on to graduate from Northeastern University and Wayne State University with numerous degrees in education. He was an Army retiree of 37 years. He was a chef by trade, but always a teacher at heart. He was an advocate for children, soccer coach, mentor, business man, off duty police officer, restaurant owner, caterer, and dog lover. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Kathryn and brother, Michael. He is survived by many friends, family members and grand-dogs.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Lifepath Hospice of Ruskin, 3725 Upper Creek Dr., Ruskin, FL 33570 or the USF Department of Neurology for Research of Parkinson’s Disease. Address:12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd., MDC 55, Tampa, FL 33612, 813-974-3541.

Graveside will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery Holly, Michigan June 8, 2018 9:30AM. Arrangements entrusted to the National Cremation & Burial Society, Ruskin, FL. Please visit www.nationalcremation.com/location/ruskin to leave a special condolence.