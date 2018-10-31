M-15 road work

The right lane will be closed on southbound M-15 from I-75 to Dixie Highway on Nov. 1-2 for storm drain grate repair. One lane will remain open.

Work on the right lane and/or shoulder of northbound M-15 from Dixie Highway to I-75 was set for Oct. 30-31, with one lane to remain open. MDOT is doing the project on the state route. For more information, call City Manager Jonathan Smith at 248- 625-1559.