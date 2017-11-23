Many thanks for Veterans Day

Bailey Lake students spent the entire day, Nov. 10, talking to veterans about their service.

“It’s a wonderful lesson for them to hear their stories on what they have accomplished in their careers in the military and private sector,” said Andrea Beauchamp, who chaired the Salute To Our Armed Forces event with Marcelino Caballa.

Other BLE parent volunteers included Sara Wolcott, Jessica Drake, Susan King, Holly Franson, Christy Kreucher, Mark Beauchamp, Stacey Logan, Lindsey LaFee and Sarah Hoyle.

These volunteers helped with the Hero Wall, gathering food for the military lunch, decorating and organizing volunteers.

“Thank you especially to Bailey Lake Elementry Principal Glenn Gualtieri, Denise Casper, Julie Grow, Matt Brake, Angie and to the entire staff at BLE for constant support making Veterans Day a part of their lesson plans, decorating bulletin boards, and letters,” Beauchamp said.

Those who helped make this day possible also included Sergeant of Arms Don Carter with American Legion Campbell Richmond Post 63 Clarkston and Honor Guard members Don Davis, Jay Val’s, Kim Lambouris, Mike Roy, Nandu Kamat, Rick Thompson, and Steve Willett.

“They deserve our utmost respect for presenting the flags, 21 Gun salute, rendition of the taps, POW table display, and closing flag ceremony,” Beauchamp said.

Military vehicle displays were provided by Terry Shelswell of Clarkston, military Vehicle Collectors Club of Michigan, with a 1952 Willy’s M38A1 Jeep; MWSS 471 Selfridge USMC’s seven-ton Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement Mk23 (MTVR MK 23); and STA. St. Clair Shores’ USCG Special Purpose Craft-Airboat (SPC-AIR).

State Rep. Jim Tedder paid respect to the military and proudly spent the day along side his fourth grade daughter Athena.

Thanks also to Morgan’s Service of Clarkston for donating tires for the Bulldog boot camp; Kelly Woodworth, BLE Physical Education teacher; Marcelino Caballa, who ran the kids through obstacles testing their balance, strength, agility and speed; Jeff Goldsmith, president at Joe’s Army Navy Surplus, and Bailey Lake PTA for providing a discount on engraved dog tags for kids to earn after bootcamp.

Representing the U.S. Marine Corps, all from MWSS 471 Selfridge Detachment Bravo, were Captain David Carpenter, Sgt. Clay Kucera, Lance Corporal Cruz Vasquez, and Gunney Sgt. Mallet.

Representing U.S. Coast Guard, Captain Select Gregory Thomas, National Maritime Center (NMC) WA; Cody Vitale, machinery technician third class STA. St. Clair Shores; and Cera Anderson, Fireman STA. St. Clair Shores.

U.S. Army representatives were veteran Army Specialist Phil Teelander; retired Colonel Mark Anthony Arturi; Marissa Strock; and retired Army Specialist Mattheu Maynor.

Representing the U.S. Air Force were retired Lieutenant Colonel Ron King; veteran Senior Airman John McKay Creighton; veteran Tamara Lejack, and Thaddeus Cook.

For the U.S. Navy were Commander Robin Collins, RCC Great Lakes; Johnathan Collins; and HM1 Devin Harris, MWSS-471 DGT B Selfridge.

Also on hand were K-9 Units, Officer Jim Geary and Jasper with W. Bloomfield Police; Officer Jason Follman and Max with Bloomfield Township Police; Deputy Christopher Cadotte and Odin with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; and FC (Ret) Dana Cadotte, U.S. Army.

Bruce, owner of BZany, donated 600-plus mini flags, and Clarkston Union, Rudy’s Market, Leo’s Coney Island Clarkston, Jimmy John’s, Kroger, Kruse’s Deer Lake Inn, and Highland House donated food for volunteers.