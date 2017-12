Margaret T. VOLLBACH

VOLLBACH, Margaret T., of Clarkston, December 13, 2017; age 89; preceded in death by her husband James and son Robert (Jerri); loving mother of Janet (Albert) Glascock, Nancy (Mike) Walkowski, Diane (Dave) Ladwig and Claudia (Stacy) Herring; proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Margaret owned and operated Clarkston Remodeling with her husband Jim. She was a longtime volunteer for Lighthouse. Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, MI. Memorials may be made to Lighthouse. Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com