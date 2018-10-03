Marianna Waldrop Hawke, 97

Former Clarkston resident Marianna Waldrop Hawke died last month in Trinity, Florida. She was 97.

Mrs. Hawke went home to be with the Lord, Friday September 14, 2018. She was born in Murray, Kentucky February 24, 1921, the daughter of Clancy and Vera (Hughes) Waldrop. Marianna is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud and sister Fran (Souder); surviving are her three children: Tom (Bea) Hawke of Trinity, FL; Terry (Jan) Hawke of Walled Lake, MI; and Holly Hawke-Jordan of Kalamazoo, MI.; her eight grandchildren: Tracie Hawke-Dingman; Trisha Messer; Thomas Hawke; Meghan Cherfoli; Todd Hawke; Mike Smith; Jason Smith; and Peter Damhamer and nineteen great-grandchildren: Josh, Justin, Jaris, Nathen, Marissa, Roy, Nicholas, Steven, Grayson, Jackson, Macey, Calvin, Delany, Maddy, Andrew, Danika, Kinsley Marianna, Eric and Gatlen.

The family lived in Detroit, Pontiac and Clarkston, MI. Bud and Marianna lived in Florida many years.

Marianna moved back up to MI in 2014.

Marianna enjoyed: cooking, baking, sewing, travel, golf, bridge, pinochle, dancing, singing, painting,

many different crafts, playing the piano, throwing parties, shopping, holidays – especially Christmas,

chocolate, Estee Lauder, and last but not least giraffes.

She was a member of Clarkson Garden Club, Rotary Anns, and many other organizations throughout her joyful life.

Saturday, October 6, 2018, friends may visit with Marianna’s family from 10 – 11 am.

Service at 11am. at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, MI (13 Mile Rd & Southfield)

Luncheon; 3:00 PM at Hampton Inn Commerce/Novi (15 Mile Rd & M-5)

Contributions in memory of Marianna may be made to Hospice of Southwest Michigan