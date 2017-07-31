Marianne K. BALLARD

BALLARD, Marianne K.; of Waterford formerly of Utica; July 29, 2017; age 77; mother of Bob Gott, Alan (Dolly) Gott, Kevin Gott, Lisa (Joe) Morgan; survived by 10 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren; sister of Liz Evans, Sue Pletta, Elaine Mull, Edward Churilla; Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral ServiceSaturday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

