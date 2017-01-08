Marilyn A. McNEIL

McNEIL, Marilyn A.; of Clarkston; formerly of Warren; January 5, 2017; age 81; wife of Malcolm for 60 years; mother of Joanne (Ralph) Gentile, Kathleen (John) Slayton & Carolyn (Bruce) Manning; grandma of Brandon, Olivia, Drake, Jack, Joseph, Joshua, Rebecca, Sophia, Bruce & Emma; sister of Phyllis (late Lloyd) Kirkpatrick, John (Nancy) Bleil and Jane (Steve) Reinhardt. Marilyn retired as a clerk in the records office at Macomb Community College. She and Malcolm enjoyed country dancing and spending time at the cottage in Presque Isle. She loved being a spectator at her grandchildren’s activities. Memorial service Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30 a.m.Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com