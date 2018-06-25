Marilyn L. (Mikels) Guzzo of Clarkston, MI., age 89, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2018.

Marilyn was born February 11, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio to John and Edith Mikels. The family later moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania, and she graduated from New Castle High School in 1947. She was a resident of her beloved Clarkston for over 50 years.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony Guzzo; parents John and Edith Mikels; sisters Beverly Mikels and Sara (Mikels) McKay. She is survived by her brother-in-law, John McKay; nephews Mark McKay and Jeff McKay; niece Patricia (McKay) LeHere. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

Marilyn had a deep love of animals and nature. She enjoyed working for a local antique shop and attending Clarkston United Methodist Church.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 1:00pm at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Donations in Marilyn’s memory can be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346. The family would like to thank all her friends and caregivers for their kindness and dedication. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.