Marion Bailey TERRY

TERRY, Marion Bailey, a longtime resident of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on August 29, 2017. Born to Della and James Terry in Decatur, Alabama on March 4, 1941 and moved to Clarkston as a young boy. Marion served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s, worked for General Motors for a short time and then joined the Pontiac Police Department in 1968 and served on the force for over 25 years until retiring as a Sergeant in 1994. He worked in his second career as a commercial pilot until 2015. He is survived by his wife, Joan, to whom he was married for nearly 52 years, sister Jimmie Faye (late Willard) Waters of Trinity, AL, son Ryan (Angela), daughter Kelly (Christopher) Smiley, grandchildren Gracie, Bella, Andrew and Amelia, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He shared his passion for flying with his son and daughter, both of whom received their pilots licenses. He was also a talented musician, and played in various bands as the guitarist, pianist and lead vocalist. Later in life, he loved spending time with his grandchildren more than anything. He will be remembered as the kindest man you would ever want to know. His generosity and caring nature was known by his family, friends, coworkers, brothers and sisters of the PPD, and any stranger who crossed his path. Celebration of Life Service Friday, September 8th at 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit Friday from 11:30 am until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hermelin Brain Tumor Center at Henry Ford Hospital. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com