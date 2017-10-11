Marjorie Joyce SCHEICK

SCHEICK, Marjorie Joyce; of Clarkston; formerly of Hillsdale; October 3, 2017; age 89. Loving mother of Holly Scheick, Cherie Scheick, Laurie Scheick and Kelli (Edward) Gignac; proud grandma of Derek, Drew, Mallory and Kylie; great grandma of Mila and Maddox; preceded in death by her daughter Suzanne Vusovich and parents Charles & Pearl German. Marjorie retired at 82. She was a woman ahead of her time and lived her life on her own terms. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com