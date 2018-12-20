Marjorie Lorraine (Harvey) Marti

Marjorie “Margie” Lorraine (Harvey) Martin, 84 of Clarkson, Michigan, formerly of Harrison, passed away December 20, 2018 at Autumn Ridge of Clarkston. Margie was born January 7, 1934 in Otisville, MI, the daughter of Hugh and Ellen (DeClute) Harvey.

Margie was preceded by husband Donald J. Martin and son James D. Martin. She is survived by daughters Susan Martin of Waterford, Patricia Janik (James) of Brandon Township, and Linda Danek (Ed) of Clarkston; grandchildren Jessica Blazok (Mark) and William McCullough of Traverse City; great grand children Evan and Carter Blazok; and sisters Marion Ayers of Frederick, MI, and Rusty Dean (Michael) of Yuma, AZ.

Margie graduated from Gaylord High School in 1952, married Don Martin in 1954 and moved to Waterford, MI, to raise her children. One of her joys in life was being a grandmother and great grandma “GG” and singing, ‘You are my sunshine’, with them all.

Margie lived in Harrison, MI, between 1976 and 2009. She was active in the Harrison Moose Lodge and the Honey Bear square dancing club. She frequently wrote articles for the Clare County Cleaver.