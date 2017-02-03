Marjorie (Marg) Jean HERMAN

HERMAN, Marjorie (Marg) Jean; of Clarkston; February 1, 2017; age 88; preceded in death by her first husband John MacGregor and her second husband Charles Herman, her daughter Karen MacGregor and her brother David Mackey; mother of Hugh MacGregor, John (Judy) MacGregor, Katy Bailey and Laurie Phillips; grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 19. Marjorie was a postal clerk in Birmingham. She was an avid card player, enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. In her early life she enjoyed fishing and hunting. Memorial ServiceSaturday 12:30 at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visitation from11:30am until the time of service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com