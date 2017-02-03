Marjorie (Marg) Jean HERMAN

By on No Comment

obit Herman, MarjorieHERMAN, Marjorie (Marg) Jean; of Clarkston; February 1, 2017; age 88; preceded in death by her first husband John MacGregor and her second husband Charles Herman, her daughter Karen MacGregor and her brother David Mackey; mother of Hugh MacGregor, John (Judy) MacGregor, Katy Bailey and Laurie Phillips; grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 19.  Marjorie was a postal clerk in Birmingham.  She was an avid card player, enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.  In her early life she enjoyed fishing and hunting.   Memorial ServiceSaturday 12:30 at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visitation from11:30am until the time of service.  Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Marjorie (Marg) Jean HERMAN added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.