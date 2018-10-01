Mark F. SIECINSKI

SIECINSKI, Mark F.; born and raised in Clarkston; suddenly passed September 29, 2018; age 56; devoted husband of Christy; loving father of Madison & Benjamin; baby brother of Kathryn Fletcher, Michael (Colleen) Siecinski & Paulette (Charles) Lamb; preceded in death by his parents Watson & Clara. Mark owned/operated Christy’s Estate Operations. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral Service Thursday 10 am at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com