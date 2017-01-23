Mark G. CLAYTON

CLAYTON, Mark G.; of Clarkston; suddenly January 21,2017; age 64; father of Amy, Kim, Kerry & Mike; grandpa of Vanessa, Juan (Jami), Ronald, Brittany, Melissa, George, Andra (Leah), Austin, Alexis, Andrew & Brailen; also numerous great grandchildren; brother of Judy (Jim) Wright, Edward Jr. (Marsha) Clayton, Denise (Eddy) Adams, Pam Clayton & Bettye (Butch) Lafnear; preceded in death by his parents Edward & Norma and brother Kelly. Mark retired from General Motors and enjoyed watching football. He is missed by his chihuahua, Elvis. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral service Wednesday, January 25th at 12:30 pm at First Church of the Brethren. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or First Church of the Brethren. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
