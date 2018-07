Mark W. PHALEN

PHALEN, Mark W.; of Clarkston formerly of Holly; July 5, 2018; age 70; husband of Diane (nee Jenks); father of Kris (Mike) Bender, Jennifer Fowler, Nicole (Cale Schold) Phalen & Bradley Phalen; preceded in death by his daughter Andrea Phalen & sisters: Bernadette Fuller & Patricia Weeks; gramps of Madison, Dakota, Kailie, Miah, Haven, Flynn, Isley & Josephine; son in law of Helen (late Lloyd) Jenks; brother in law of Rod Fuller, Roger (Gail) Jenks & Dan (Marsha) Jenks. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Wednesday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com