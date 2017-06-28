Marlene R. Sewick of Commerce Township, passed away June 28, 2017 at 79 years of age. Beloved sister of Alice Jean Dingman, Terry Beagle, Randy Beagle and Rae Lee Baxter. Loving aunt of Brad Dingman, Michael Authier, Sheila Gibson, Kristopher Beagle, Kristina Beagle and Richard Baxter. Preceded in death by her parents, John Sewick, Blanch and Howard Beagle; brother’s Ronald Michael and John Gary, Jr. along with her brother and sister in law, Shirley Beagle and Rick Baxter. Mrs. Sewick was a school teacher with Clarkston Schools for many years. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road in White Lake. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-8 pm. Interment at Commerce Cemetery. Memorial contributions suggested to Clarkston Village Players Youth Theatre or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake. com.