Martha Diane Addis, née Pohl, passed away on Aug. 1, 2017, at the age of 69 in her home in Sterling Heights, Mich., with her husband and daughter at her side.

Born in Pontiac, Mich., to Howard and Viola Ruth (Winstead) Pohl, she was the sister to older brother Harold and younger brother Danial.

She grew up in Clarkston, where she met her husband, Daniel Leroy Addis. They were married in 1968, and moved to Hawaii for several years.

After returning to Michigan, via Washington, D.C., they settled in Sterling Heights and had their daughter, Kelly, in 1977.

Martha was a legal secretary for many years. Her passions in life were travelling, nature and outdoors (especially water fowl), movies, and her family.

She is survived by her mother, younger brother, husband, and daughter.