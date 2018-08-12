Mary B. BOGART

BOGART, Mary B.; of Clarkston; formerly of Joliet, IL; passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on August 9, 2018; age 65. Beloved wife of Dennis for 41 years; loving mother of Cara (Charles Dixon) Bogart, Lauren (Michael) Greve and Kaelyn (Brandon Verlinden) Bogart; special grandma of Maren, Adelyn, Marissa and Jack; sister of Charles (Sharon) Whitaker and Nancy (Yug) Yudzentis and an aunt to many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her sister Sharon and her parents Dorothy and Dave Whitaker. Mary enjoyed spoiling her grandkids and taking trips to South Haven. She also enjoyed reading. Celebration of Life Service Monday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit at the funeral home 11:30 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary’s honor to Premier Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

